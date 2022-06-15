GRANGEVILLE — A large indoor-outdoor yard sale will be held at the Grangeville Eagles Hall, 218 N. C Street, June 23-25. Items for sale will include years of accumulation from storage units and homes of several people. Available will be collectibles, lawn mowers, rototillers, vacuums, small household appliances, furniture, tables, lamps, China, suitcases, a box truck and much more. Most of the merchandise is owned by Vernon Heater, a local caregiver and Navy veteran who has spent years helping others. Teens and kids are needed to assist at the sales by helping people load and take things to their vehicles. These helpers will work on donations/tips. Training will be held at the Eagle Hall June 22 by the volunteer sale organizer; or simply show up the day of the sales for direction and training. For questions call J. Burch at 208-93-0712. The sale will be held Thursday and Friday, June 23 and 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday will hold special deals for what is left.
