COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School student Natalie Goeckner is selling homemade lasagna to help offset cross-country expenses for state competition.

For this senior project, 9 X 13 pans of homemade lasagna are available for $35. To order, e-mail goec346@sd242.org. Order now through March 1. Delivery will be toward the end of March.

