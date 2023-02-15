OTTONWOOD — Prairie High School student Natalie Goeckner is selling homemade lasagna to help offset cross-country expenses for state competition.For this senior project, 9 X 13 pans of homemade lasagna are available for $35. To order, e-mail goec346@sd242.org. Order now through March 1. Delivery will be toward the end of March.
To make a donation of any kind, cash or checks may be dropped off at PHS. For questions, e-mail Goeckner at the above address or call Coach Poxleitner at 208-983-4190.
