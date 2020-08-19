Swim lessons pic2

Many adults helped make the 2020 swim lessons a go for Grangeville City Pool.

 Lorie Palmer / Free Press

GRANGEVILLE – Get your swims in now, as the Grangeville City Pool is slated to close for the season Friday, Aug. 28, following the afternoon swim at 4:40 p.m.

Aug. 24-28 will offer regular lap and open swims only, with no lessons occurring this week.

For questions call 208-983-0935.

