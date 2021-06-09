Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) logo

LEWISTON — A total of 860 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.

Among the spring honorees, 481 made the president’s list and 379 made the dean’s list.

To qualify for the president’s list students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100-level classes or above. The dean’s list uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.

Local students are as follows:

President’s list: Clearwater - Joshua A. Kolb; Cottonwood - Haley M. Enneking, Anthony O. Karel, Kate N. Lustig, Samuel S. Mager, Kayla E. Schumacher; Craigmont - Todd Holcomb; Grangeville - Wyatt N. Aiken, Taylor M. Hazelbaker, Ryle E. Hutchins, Matthew R. Payne, Brandice D. Peterson; Greencreek - Sara M. Tacke; Kamiah - Tammy L. Bower, Meghanne deNecochea, Sarah A. Martinez-Warren, Caden K. Massey, Christopher D. Olive, Octavio T. Serecero, Anthony C. Spradlin, Kati S. Wilkins; Kooskia - Amber B. Martin, Jarret P. Nuxoll, Hailie M. Roy, Lindsay A. Stryhas; White Bird - Ashley Hampton.

Dean’s list: Clearwater - Theresa Jeske; Cottonwood - Tate G. Berdoy, Jacey J. Langston, Carson J. Schmidt;

Craigmont - Brayden S. Osburn, Dylan W. Uptmor; Ferdinand - Joseph L. Jones; Grangeville - Kylie N. Cervantes, Camille Thea A. Lapid, Ushadi I. Linabary, Jesus I. Perez, Tristan R. Roberts, Kylie J. Tidwell; Kamiah - Elisa R Robb, Laban G. Francis, Natasha Vilensky, Parker H. Whipple; Nezperce - Kinyon I. Keith.

