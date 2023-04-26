NEZPERCE — On Friday, April 28, the Lewis County Democrats (LCD) will host a get-together for anyone interested in finding out more about what Idaho Democrats are all about and what the Idaho Democratic Party has to offer Idahoans.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Nezperce Community Center (west end of the building) at 602 4th St., Nezperce, and is open to anyone in Lewis County. The meeting will focus on discussing what matters to Idahoans and their communities. Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.