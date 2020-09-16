GRANGEVILLE -- Lewis-Clark State College’s Adult Learning Center is offering General Education Development (GED) Certification orientation sessions in September at locations in Lewiston, Moscow, Orofino and Grangeville.
Grangeville will be offering orientation on Sept. 17 and 24, starting at 10 a.m. They will be held at the Grangeville Outreach Center, located at 201 E. Main. Students will need to pre-register by calling 208-792-2595.
E-mail adultlearningcenter@lcsc.edu, call 208-792-2238, or visit the website www.lcsc.edu/adult-learning-center/ged-testing.
