LEWISTON — Lewis-Clark State College will hold a Cybercore Summer Camp July 18-21 for students ages 13-18 to introduce students to computer-related fields. The goal is to provide hands-on learning and introduce students and teachers to cybersecurity and computer programming and networking.
The camp runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the LCSC campus and the cost is $150, which includes a Raspberry Pi kit (a tiny computer that can be used to learn computer programming through fun and practical projects), accessories, a T-shirt and lunch each day.
During the camp, students will take part in a variety of activities, gain access to industry mentors through demonstrations and lectures, and tour area facilities coordinated by industry partners.
Space is limited for the camp and the registration deadline is Monday, June 20. Registration is online. For information, email business@lcsc.edu or call 208-792-2293 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
