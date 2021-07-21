GRANGEVILLE — Sunday, July 25, the Grangeville Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will hold its annual conference at 10 a.m. It will take place at the meeting house located at 403 N Blvd. Bishop Cory Smith will conduct the service and Stake President Matthew Clegg will preside. The conference is open to the public.

