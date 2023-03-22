COTTONWOOD — The Museum at St. Gertrude Spring will feature Garry Bush with “What Ever Happened to the Baby of the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” Thursday, March 30, St. Gertrude Museum, Cottonwood, 4 p.m.
First-person interpreter Garry Bush will present the hands-on program in his historically accurate Lewis and Clark Gear.
As an infant, Jean Baptiste Charbonneau, the son of Lewis and Clark explorer Toussaint Charbonneau and American Indian expedition interpreter Sacagawaa, accompanied the Corps of Discovery to the Pacific. He, nicknamed “Pomp,” grew to be a fur trade legend, witnessing the Santa Fe Trail, Mexican War, and California gold rush.
Bush is a National Park Service Certified First Person Living History Presenter; a National Geographic Society Teacher Consultant for Idaho; has received the Idaho State Historical Society “Esto Perpetua Award” for promotion of Idaho History; and presents Lewis and Clark presentations in nine Western states along the Lewis and Clark Trail
Light refreshments are provided. This will be held in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. All with an interest in history and local stories are encouraged to attend.
