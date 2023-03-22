COTTONWOOD — The Museum at St. Gertrude Spring will feature Garry Bush with “What Ever Happened to the Baby of the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” Thursday, March 30, St. Gertrude Museum, Cottonwood, 4 p.m.

First-person interpreter Garry Bush will present the hands-on program in his historically accurate Lewis and Clark Gear.

