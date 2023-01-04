RIGGINS — The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 invites all veterans to join; they hope more younger veterans will step up to the membership. The next meeting will be held at 1500 hours (3 p.m.) this Monday, Jan. 9, at the American Legion Hall. They will be discussing getting some SRHS juniors to attend boys state and girls state in the spring. They will also discuss the American Legion Citizenship Award and the Athletic Award to be presented to graduating SRHS seniors at the Awards Program in May.
