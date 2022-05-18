GRANGEVILLE — On May 27, the Legislative District 7 Republican Central Committee will be holding the 2022 Reorganization and Delegate Selection Meeting following the May primary election. This will be held at the Grangeville Super 8 motel, 801 SW 1st Street, starting at 6 p.m.

The requirements to be a delegate or alternate are being a registered Republican in Idaho, Adams, or Nez Perce counties and signing a statement stating your ability and intention to attend the convention.

For information, contact incumbent LD7 Chair Cornel Rasor at 208-290-7403 or at cornelrasor@hotmail.com. Visit the Idaho Republican Party for convention information at www.IDGOP.org.

