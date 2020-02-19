GRANGEVILLE – Sixteen people gathered at The Gallery Tuesday, Feb. 11, to discuss Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” for the 2020 Let’s Talk About It program.
“Humor, in part, is used to shed light on the human condition,” scholar Wendy Green said. “Did you find this true?”
Meleah McCulley expressed her different thoughts on the book from reading it as a teen and now as an adult.
“You don’t really understand Mr. and Mrs. Bennett until you’re married,” she said.
Cindy Lane said she didn’t necessarily find the book humorous, while others disagreed.
However, Laura Embry did not always see the humor, either.
“I found some of the relationships sad, like they settled,” she said.
The group discussed the longevity of the popularity of Austen’s book and its characters.
“It is very appealing that Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy both see the error of their ways,” Embry said.
Others stated the humor, romantic comedy and strong women characters have lent to the book’s continued popularity.
The next Let’s Talk About It is set for Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m., at The Gallery. David Sedaris’ “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” will be the topic and Ron McFarland will be the scholar. Participants are encouraged and books are currently available for pickup at the library, 215 West North Street, Grangeville.
This year’s theme is “Humor and Satire.”
Upcoming meeting dates, books and scholars for 2019 include the following:
*Tuesday, March 10, Pudd’nhead Wilson by Mark Twain (published 1893) with scholar Clark Draney.
*Thursday, March 26, Hope: A Tragedy (published 2012) by Shalom Auslander, with scholar Paula Coomer.
The Let’s Talk About It program is made possible by the Idaho Humanities Council; the National Endowment for the Humanities USBancorp Foundation; and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which administers the Library Services and Technology Act. The program is administered by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
