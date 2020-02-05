GRANGEVILLE – Eleven people got together at The Gallery, Jan. 21 to discuss the first book – Catch 22 – in the 2020 Let’s Talk About It book club series.
Scholar for the book, by Joseph Heller, was Wendy Green, the natural resource writer for the University of Idaho’s Rangeland Center.
“I came in here thinking I was going to recommend this book and wondering myself why it’s considered a classic, and now you may have changed my mind,” Green said at the end of the discussion.
Most of the participants said they had a difficult time getting through the book and few read it through to the end.
“[The story] … it’s a lot like real life in its absurdities and insecure characters,” Laura Embry said.
The novel tells of a World War II bomber, Yossarian, who is frustrated by the world around him.
“He took great pains to describe characters and, even so, I couldn’t keep track of them,” Shelly Dumas said.
Anne Chapman took copious notes in her reading and brought up several points to the group, including talking about the main character (Yossarian) making choices to change toward the end of the book.
“He spoke about how someone has to do the right thing, someone has to break the cycle,” she explained.
As the discussion went on, Green joked, “This just may be a better novel than we first gave credit for.”
Grangeville Centennial Library was again chosen to be a partner in the Let’s Talk About It program. The public discussion group will meet through April. Meetings are set for Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., at The Gallery, 107 West North Street. Books are currently available for pickup at the library, 215 West North Street, Grangeville.
This year’s theme is “Humor and Satire.”
Upcoming meeting dates, books and scholars for 2019 include the following:
*Tuesday, Feb. 11, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen (published 1813) with scholar Wendy Green.
*Thursday, Feb. 27, Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris (published 2000) with scholar Ron McFarland.
*Tuesday, March 10, Pudd’nhead Wilson by Mark Twain (published 1893) with scholar Clark Draney.
*Thursday, March 26, Hope: A Tragedy (published 2012) by Shalom Auslander, with scholar Paula Coomer.
The Let’s Talk About It program is made possible by the Idaho Humanities Council; the National Endowment for the Humanities USBancorp Foundation; and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which administers the Library Services and Technology Act. The program is administered by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
