GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library will again be host to the “Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series.
“This year, the theme is ‘Biography and Autobiography,’” said GCL library director Gina Sobrero.
Three books are on the list, and each discussion group will be held at The Trails at 5:30 p.m.
The first book on the list will be The Distance Between Us by Reyna Grande, with discussion set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Former Grangeville resident Elizabeth Sloan will be the scholar for this reading who will lead the discussion. She lives in Moscow where she focuses on writing and mixed media. She leads workshops with Blue Sage Writing out of Longmont, Colo., as well as giving and receiving prompts and word play through a blend of other virtual venues. Her historical nonfiction, When Songbirds Returned to Paris (Fawkes Press), is set in the European theatre of WWII. Her current work is a collection of essays and stories that might be true, as well as an upcoming revived and revised anthology on breastfeeding titled “The Dairy Bar is Always Open.” She has had essays in Idaho Magazine, High Desert Journal, and drawings published in a number of literary journals throughout the years. Follow her author page (E.M. Sloan) at facebook.com/lizziebzArt.
Lady in Waiting by Anne Glenconner is set to be reviewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Scholar for this book is Kimberly Madsen Dill, who is a professor of English and the writing program administrator at the College of Southern Idaho. She taught high school English and Spanish for five years prior to teaching at CSI and currently teaches writing, literature, and a general education course for the college. She is the 2022 winner of the Idaho State Board of Education’s GEM Innovative Educator Award for Written Communication. Inspired by the pleasure she receives in facilitating book discussions for the Let’s Talk About It series, she started a book/dinner club with friends that is now three years and 15 members strong. She loves to read travel writing, biography, science fiction, history, memoir, fiction, and poetry. She likes to travel, camp, hike, and take long walks with her husband and dog, Golda. She especially loves road biking, gardening, and playing her guitar.
My Grandmother Smoked Cigars by Sabine R. Ulibarri will round out the program Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and Sloan will also serve as scholar for this book.
Books are currently available for checkout at GCL, 215 W. North Street; call 208-983-0951 with questions. A list of discussion questions is also offered.
Let’s Talk About It is sponsored by Idaho Commission for Libraries, the Idaho Humanities Council, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and National Endowment for the Humanities. GCL has been chosen to participate for close to 30 years. This year, 15 libraries across the state are participating.
An invited scholar leads the discussion at each program session on one of the selected books. The scholar’s presentation both provides a critical perspective on the reading and also inspires the participants to relate their experiences and insights to the book and share their responses with the discussion group.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.