Fourth graders in Mrs. VanGunten’s class at Grangeville Elementary Middle School put on the Lewis and Clark Expedition play as part of their fourth grade history curriculum Thursday, March 10. Each fourth grade class performs the play for their family and friends. The musical, which includes speaking parts, acting, singing and dancing, is directed by music teacher Carla Astle.
