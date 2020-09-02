The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation during June, July and August approved 21 Fast-Track Small Grants totaling more than $138,000 to area nonprofit agencies to help them deal with a variety of health-related issues.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation funds grants to promote the health, wellness, and disease prevention of residents in a three-state, nine-county area: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington; and Wallowa in Oregon.
Recipients include the following:
• Prairie Mountain Nutrition, Inc., Cottonwood, $10,000, general operations
• Upriver Youth Leadership Council, Inc., Kamiah, $10,000, Wheels for Prevention
• Cornerstone Teen Center, Nezperce, $4,900, teen center food service
• Kamiah Education Foundation, Kamiah, $3,800, student health and safety for the 2020-2021 school year
