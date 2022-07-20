NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Fair Royalty will be holding a Royal Ball on Saturday, July 23, starting at 4 p.m. at the Eller Building, 412 Oak Street in Nezperce. Cost is $5 per child and it includes a corsage/boutenniere, photo, goodie bag, snacks and dessert.

To participate, RSVP the number of adults and children (through age 12) to be attending to lewiscountyroyaltyadvisor@gmail.com.

