COTTONWOOD — The Lewis County Fair is underway, with events starting this Thursday and going through Saturday afternoon. The annual event, normally held in Nezperce, is being held in Cottonwood this year, due to the loss of the livestock building in January.
Plans are underway for building replacement to resume the fair in Nezperce in 2023.
When asked about how the Lewis County Fair Board is dealing with the changes, board administrator Michelle Koepl said “We are hoping for the best.”
Thursday, Sept. 29, is when all the check-ins and weighing will take place. At 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, there will be a livestock weigh-in off East Street at 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m, 4-H small animals will check in at the rabbit/poultry barn. At 3 p.m. to 6 p.m, all 4-H miscellaneous projects and interviews will sign up at the Enneking Building.
Friday, Sept. 30, will be full of different livestock fittings and showings throughout the day. All the events listed will be held at the Agee Building. Starting at 8 a.m. are the cat, rabbit, pocket pet, and poultry fitting, showing, and quality. At 11 a.m, the specialty goat fitting, showing, quality will begin. At 12 p.m, the swine and the market goat fitting and showing will start. Immediately following the goats is the sheep fitting and showing. At 1:30 p.m, the beef fitting and showing will begin. At 7 p.m, the 4-H/FFA livestock judging contest will begin.
For Saturday, Oct. 1, the highlight of the day will be the Lewis County Fair parade.
Before that, the day starts at 8 a.m. with the market goat quality judging starting. The market and breeding sheep will follow after, with both events being held at the Agee Building. At 9:30 a.m. the market beef quality and breeding beef judging will begin at the Agee Building. The main event of the fair, the fair parade and 2023 royalty crowning will start at 1 p.m. on Main St. At 9 to 11 p.m, a barn dance will be held at the Agee Building.
One of the only events planned for Sunday, Oct. 2, is the all entries checkout and the pen cleaning/record books removal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
