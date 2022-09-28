COTTONWOOD — The Lewis County Fair is underway, with events starting this Thursday and going through Saturday afternoon. The annual event, normally held in Nezperce, is being held in Cottonwood this year, due to the loss of the livestock building in January.

Plans are underway for building replacement to resume the fair in Nezperce in 2023.

