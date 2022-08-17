KAMIAH — Lewis County Friends of NRA is hosting a firearm festival, gun bash raffle and dance Saturday, Aug. 20 at the American Legion Hall (618 Main St.) in Kamiah.
The firearm festival/gun bash raffle is a fundraiser for the NRA foundation. The event runs from 3-7:30 p.m. Limited seating is available, with tickets sold in advance. The event includes sit-down dinner and games. Gun raffles will be held from 4-6 p.m. For information about tickets go to www.friendsofnra.org/id or contact Josh Castor by phone 208-553-9126 or by email joshwcastor2@gmail.com. At 8 p.m., the public is welcome to attend a dance with live music from country rock performer, the Jesse Quandt Band. During the dance, donations will be accepted at the door for the Kamiah Pool Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.