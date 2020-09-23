KAMIAH -- Libraries nationwide are celebrating Banned Books Week Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
At the Kamiah Community Library, a packet with a word search, maze, bookmark, sticker and a list of the most challenged books of 2019 are available to pick up while supplies last from the library at 505 Main Street.
Since it was founded in 1982, Banned Books Week has helped people recognize and navigate censorship, and the battle for free expression is unending. This year’s theme is “Censorship Is a Dead End.”
The American Library Association condemns censorship and works to ensure free access to information. Every year, the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) compiles a list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books in order to inform the public about censorship in libraries and schools. The lists are based on information from media stories and voluntary reports sent to OIF from communities across the U.S. The Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 377 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services in 2019. Of the 566 books that were targeted, here are the most challenged: George by Alex Gino; Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin; A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss; Sex is a Funny Word by Cory Silverberg; Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack; I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings; The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood; Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier; the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling; and And Tango Makes Three by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson. Request any of these at prld.org or by calling your library.
Learn more at bannedbooksweek.org or by contacting a local library.
