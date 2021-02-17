GRANGEVILLE — Calling all artists!
Grangeville Centennial Library patrons from ages 1 to 100 (or younger and older!) are invited to participate in a spring-themed art contest.
“We want to see how this topic inspires you,” GCL librarians said. “Do you think of rainy days, baby animals, blossoming trees, or new flowers popping up out of the ground?”
Artwork can be realistic or abstract. Participants may include people and animals in their artwork.
The contest opens Feb. 22 with a submission deadline of March 6. One entry per person.
Artwork must be brought to Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 West North Street, during normal business hours. Do not include a name or any other identifying characteristics on the front of artwork.
One piece of cardstock will be available from the library per applicant. Any of the following media of techniques may be used: Paint (watercolor, tempera, acrylic, etc.); drawing materials (pencil, charcoal, colored chalk, pastels, oil pastels, colored pencils, markers, etc.); collage materials (cut and glued papers, such as construction paper, tissue paper, wrapping paper, aluminum foil, etc.); no photographs or sculpture media will be accepted; original art must be submitted. Paper size is 8-1/2x11.
All finalists (two from each age category) will be selected by public voting in each age category. Age categories include 0-5 years; 6-8; 9-12; 13-16; and 17 and older.
Each finalist will receive a prize provided by the Friends of Grangeville Centennial Library (FoCL).
Voting will be open to the public March 8 through 18.
