GRANGEVILLE — The cold weather may be keeping you indoors, but don’t let that keep you from completing a project. How about the Spring Art Contest?
Sponsored by the Grangeville Centennial Library and Friends of Centennial Library (FoCL), the art contest opens today, Feb. 1, and entries will be accepted through March 3.
With the theme of “Spring,” two finalists from each age category will be chosen for ages 0-4; 5-7; 8-10; 11-13; 14-16; and 17 and older. Each finalist will receive a prize. Prizes will be provided by FoCL.
What inspires you when you think of spring? Do you think of rainy days, baby animals, blossoming trees, or new flowers popping up from the ground? What do you do in the spring? Artwork can be realistic or abstract. Artists may include people and animals in the artwork.
Submissions are limited to one entry per person. One piece of cardstock will be available from the library per applicant. Any of the following media and techniques may be used: Paint (watercolor, tempera, acrylic, etc.); drawing materials (pencil, charcoal, colored chalk, pastels, oil pastels, colored pencils, markers, etc.); collage materials (cut and glued papers, such as construction paper, tissue paper, wrapping paper, aluminum foil, etc.). No photographs or sculpture media will be accepted. Original art must be submitted.
Drop submissions at 215 W. North Street, Grangeville Centennial Library, during normal business hours. Do not include your name or other identifying characteristics on the front of your artwork.
All finalists will be selected by public voting in each age category. Voting will be open to the public March 13-16. All finalists’ artwork will be featured in the library through March. Art pickup day will be March 31.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.