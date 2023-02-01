Library art contest winners 2022 photo

A few of the winners from the 2022 library art contest, Shantal, Bruce and Melody Schwartz.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — The cold weather may be keeping you indoors, but don’t let that keep you from completing a project. How about the Spring Art Contest?

Sponsored by the Grangeville Centennial Library and Friends of Centennial Library (FoCL), the art contest opens today, Feb. 1, and entries will be accepted through March 3.

