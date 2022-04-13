GRANGEVILLE —Winners in the Grangeville Centennial Library Spring Art Contest were recently named.
The contest is in its second year and projects in a variety of mediums focused on spring.
“Thank you to all who participated in our 2nd Annual Spring Art Contest,” said Gina Sobrero-Garman, GCL director. “We have some really talented artists in our community, and we are so glad they were willing to share their art with us!”
Sobrero-Garman said there were about 150 entries in this year’s contest, and the event is already planned for 2023.
Winners are as follows:
Ages 0-5: 1st -Melody Schwartz; 2nd-Millie Matthews.
Ages 6-8: 1st-Remi Arnzen; 2nd-Bruce Schwartz.
Ages 9-12: 1st-Claire Jacobs; 2nd-Alieyah Paradis.
Ages 13-16: 1st-Demaris Schwartz; 2nd-Hope Young.
Ages 17 and older: 1st-Shantal Schwartz; 2nd-Kelly Gray.
Honorable mention: Brianna Gill.
Winners received different art supplies and books for their artistic contributions. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Centennial Library (FoCL).
