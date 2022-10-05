KOOSKIA — During the Sept. 14 Kooskia City Council meeting, Prairie River Library District (PRLD) representative Dawn Stryhas proposed a project for private access to medical and mental health care service for the community.
Along with director Ellamae Burnell, PRLD has teamed up with Idaho Commission for Libraries to introduce a program that “explores and develops a variety of models for implementing telehealth in libraries, to suit a variety of communities and libraries,” as stated on the commission’s website.
Telehealth is an online service where an individual can video call with their health care provider and receive services without having to travel for an appointment. This would create a space that is private, has access to reliable internet, and can be used by anyone in the community who wishes to do so.
“Telehealth is an awesome opportunity for rural communities that may lack access to medical and mental health care services”, Burnell commented.
The telehealth spaces can also be utilized for virtual job interviews, virtual court hearings, testing and visitation meetings. The telehealth areas differ in size and setup depending on their location. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the funding agency for the project, finds the right telehealth setup for each community based on space and community needs. Regardless of setup, Telehealth spaces will be fully ADA compliant, and any individual would be able to use the telehealth area at no cost.
The project, named Upgrade Your Space, opened for applications on Aug. 15 and closed Sept. 30. Applicants will be notified if they were selected by Oct. 13, and if selected, equipment arrivals and setup will begin in January/February of 2023.
Burnell is originally from Oroville, a small town on the Canadian border in North Central Washington, but has spent the last six years in areas surrounding the Camas Prairie. Prior to coming to PRLD she worked at the University of Idaho. She has been the Prairie River Library District Director since May 2022.
“I’ve been involved with libraries in different capacities since a young age, and I am thrilled to be in a role where I am able to support our communities,” Burnell explained.
PRLD does not currently have a telehealth space in any of its eight branches, which are Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester. However, some of the branches do have semiprivate spaces that are used periodically for things such as telehealth appointments.
“We are exploring the possibility of putting a telehealth space in as many of the Prairie River Library District branches as we can, especially with each of the communities we serve being rural it can be hard to access medical care. This is an incredible opportunity for us, and any chance we have to add additional patron services we do so to the best of our ability,” Burnell remarked.
The city council had not reached back to Burnell or PRLD as of press time, and no special meeting has been put on the agenda.
“We are so excited about this opportunity because it would allow us (with the help of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Commission for Libraries) to create private spaces that have proper technology and reliable internet that can be used to meet the needs of the community,” Burnell commented.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.