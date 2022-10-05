Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — During the Sept. 14 Kooskia City Council meeting, Prairie River Library District (PRLD) representative Dawn Stryhas proposed a project for private access to medical and mental health care service for the community.

Along with director Ellamae Burnell, PRLD has teamed up with Idaho Commission for Libraries to introduce a program that “explores and develops a variety of models for implementing telehealth in libraries, to suit a variety of communities and libraries,” as stated on the commission’s website.

