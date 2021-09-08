GRANGEVILLE — Story Time is back at Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North Street.
Story Time will be held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., starting today, Sept. 8. Today’s theme will be “school.”
The Sept. 15 theme is cookies; Sept. 22 is mermaids; and Sept. 29 is outer space. All preschool age children and others accompanied by parents are invited to attend. For questions, call 208-983-0951.
