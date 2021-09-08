GRANGEVILLE — Story Time is back at Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North Street.

Story Time will be held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., starting today, Sept. 8. Today’s theme will be “school.”

The Sept. 15 theme is cookies; Sept. 22 is mermaids; and Sept. 29 is outer space. All preschool age children and others accompanied by parents are invited to attend. For questions, call 208-983-0951.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments