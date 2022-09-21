GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Life Chain will provide a visual statement of solidarity by the local Christian community Sunday, Oct. 2, coming together against abortion. Those who wish to participate are asked to meet at Heritage Square at 2 p.m. to receive a sign and instructions. Those who cannot participate are asked to join in prayer for this National Prayer Chain. For details, visit www.LifeChain.org.

