GRANGEVILLE — National Life Chain Sunday is set for Sunday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m., in Heritage Square.
The Grangeville Life Chain is an hour of silent prayer. Participants line Main Street’s sidewalks from 2:30-3:30 p.m. to pray for unborn babies, those affected by abortion, and the lawmakers. The purpose is to stand for nation’s preborn children, while holding signs that simply state what the group believes to be true.
Contact Angela with questions: angelariener@ymail.com or 208-451-4715. Visit www.LifeChain.org
