GRANGEVILLE — When Terry Lane started giving blood, he just couldn’t stop.
“The first time I gave was about 14 years ago,” said the Wisconsin native.
It wasn’t that first experience of blood donation that gave him the desire to continue so much as what he learned after his blood was typed and tested.
“I’m O-negative, so my blood can go to anyone,” Lane explained. As the universal blood donor, O-neg can be given to any person of any blood type, and, in trauma situations where time is of the essence, the recipient’s blood does not have to be typed and the patient can simply be given O-neg right away.
As if that wasn’t enough, Lane also learned his blood was the gold standard of blood. He has never been exposed to CMV (cytomegalovirus), a flu-like virus that most adults are exposed to at some point in their lives. Once someone has had CMV or carries it, their body retains those antibodies. While CMV is generally harmless to adults, it can be fatal to babies. For this reason, babies needing transfusions as part of their medical care should only receive blood from donors who have not been exposed to CMV or “CMV negative” blood.
“So, in Wisconsin, they always wrote, ‘baby blood’ on the bag after I donated, and the blood bank requested I donate more frequently,” Lane said. He began donating every eight to nine weeks.
The most recent donation through Vitalant in Grangeville allowed for another high point in Lane’s blood donating career: he reached the 10-gallon mark.
“I know some people say they don’t have time, or they don’t like needles, but who does, really?” Lane questioned. “What if it were your son or daughter or mother who needed blood? That puts a different light on it.”
Lane had family who lived in Ferdinand and began coming to the area to hunt in the early 1970s. When he retired, he and his wife moved to Grangeville. He enjoys hunting, she enjoys flower gardening and they both like to walk and view different bird species.
“I know I’m retired and I have more time than some people, but I also see people who work and come in on their lunch break to donate blood,” he said. “I admire them. Also, it doesn’t hurt, and it only takes 30-40 minutes all told. You also get a free blood pressure check.”
“And who knows,” he shrugged, smiling. “Maybe I’ve even saved a baby’s life.”
