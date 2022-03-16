As we all continue to adjust to the changes we are faced with, let’s not forget the beauty that surrounds us, right here where we live. Yes, gas prices suck. Yes, airlines tickets doubled. Yes, groceries are inflated. Yes, housing is overblown. We are all feeling the effects surrounding us.
We all look at the situation in a different light. Some are preparing for the worst and stocking up on supplies. Some are trying to afford the necessities to feed/house their families. Some are taking money out of their savings accounts to afford essentials. It can be overwhelming, dreadful, and frightful.
Now is the time to be kind to everyone. It is also the time to nurture those close to us. While we may not be able to afford to travel, we can look to new ways to communicate with each other. Facebook, Zoom, Snapchat and Skype all have video and call capabilities. While it is not the same as holding a newborn grandchild or hugging a grandparent, it is a way to see each other smile and laugh.
I recently downloaded the AllTrails map, and I am excited to explore a lot of new trails in the backcountry right here where we live. Yes, I could sit home and complain about the prices of everything, or I can turn off the news and go explore what is surrounding me. My family and I will enjoy more hiking, fishing, backpacking and nature right here, close to home.
Many people ask how I can see life so positively. My attitude comes from a past of not being able to afford to feed my family, put gas in my car or leave my house. I didn’t have a cell phone, new car, boat, motorhome, or family vacations then. I took those years to take my kids on walks in my neighborhood, made friends with my neighbors, hiked the wooded area we lived in and fished in the lake where we caught nothing. My kids learned to make the best of any situation. My kids had no idea how little money we had. They were on explorations to catch butterflies, throw rocks, learn to ride a bike, or try to catch a fish.
Life is what you make it. I choose to make it memorable. Memories last forever. Money does not. Sure, I could complain about the price of gas, the war, etc., but at the end of the day, I still have high gas prices, the war, and my family is stuck with my complaining. Some people will choose to live that way. I accept them for who they are. I choose to focus on what I can control: (1) my thoughts, (2) my words, (3) my productivity, (4) my work ethic, (5) my time/schedule, (6) how I treat others, and (7) my decisions.
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
