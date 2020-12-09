KORT Radio is sponsoring a Christmas lighting contest. Take a picture of your home or business lights, inside or out, and submit it online to bigcountrynewsconnection.com Nov. 27 through Dec. 19. Voting will take place Dec. 21 and prizes awarded will be 1st place ($500) and $500 will also be donated to the Salvation Army in the winner’s name from Nelly Broadcasting LLC.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man responsible indentified in Elk City woman’s murder
- Unique family story provides heartfelt Christmas gift
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Low-speed pursuit results in damages; Washington man faces felony, multiple misdemeanor charges
- Missing women found OK outside Elk City
- Attorneys general from other states expected to join Texas election lawsuit
- Board votes to award CARES funds to staff
- MVSD discusses district-wide mask wearing, wrestling, levy
- James G. Huntley, 80, Grangeville
- State lists five covid deaths at GHR
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- County justice in the days of COVID: Part 2 of 2 Mediation resolving most cases without a trial
- Nuxoll chosen to succeed as county assessor; Zehner retiring; last day is Dec. 31
- State lists five covid deaths at GHR
- Missing women found OK outside Elk City
- MVSD discusses district-wide mask wearing, wrestling, levy
- First COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Clearwater County
- Reduced quarantine may be less effective than the recommended 14 days
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.