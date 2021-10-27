RIGGINS — Riggins After School Kids (ASK) program, will host a Family Fun Night “Lights On After School” Fall Festival, tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in on food, games and fun. There will be door prizes, a pumpkin toss, pumpkin weight, spider toss, ghost ring toss, pumpkin bingo, cookie decorating, costumes and more. Hope to see you there.

