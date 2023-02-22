GREENCREEK — The Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC) will have a Lincoln Day dinner on Friday, March 10, at the Greencreek Hall in Greencreek.

Social hour will start at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar. A dinner of roast beef and shrimp scampi, prepared by Rusty from Chuckwagon BBQ, will be served at 6 p.m. A live auction will follow.

