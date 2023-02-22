GREENCREEK — The Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC) will have a Lincoln Day dinner on Friday, March 10, at the Greencreek Hall in Greencreek.
Social hour will start at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar. A dinner of roast beef and shrimp scampi, prepared by Rusty from Chuckwagon BBQ, will be served at 6 p.m. A live auction will follow.
Speakers include Mike Kingsley, representative for District 7A, and Dorothy Moon, chairman of the Idaho State Republican Committee. Theo Wold, the new state solicitor general, will be the key speaker.
Wold is a Boise resident who is the first to fill the role of Idaho solicitor general in many years. He was acting assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice and a deputy assistant to former President Donald Trump, where he worked directly with the president and other administration officials to implement federal policies. He also served as deputy chief counsel to U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wold earned his law degree from the University of Notre Dame, and he clerked at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for Judge Janice Rogers Brown and the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico for Judge José Antonio Fusté.
Tickets are $45 per person and are available for purchase from precinct committeemen and at the following businesses: Walker’s Jewelry, Rae Brothers, Canyon House in White Bird, American Freedom Defense in Greencreek and Central Idaho Insurance in Kamiah.
