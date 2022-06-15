Avista had a line down that caused Elk City to lose power on Saturday, June 11. To repair the damage, a crane with Holcomb Crane Service of Grangeville had to fly four lineman and equipment across the South Fork of the Clearwater River at milepost 21.5, seven miles west of Hanging Rock. Crews were on site for approximately two hours.

