KOOSKIA -- The Little Britches Fall Developmental Screening will be Oct. 1 for children ages three to five years. It will help determine age-appropriate skills or possible concerns regarding their development, hearing, or vision. The screening is free and will take approximately 90 minutes to complete. It will be held at the Gateway Christian Fellowship Church in Kooskia, located at 501 Idaho Street, 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Call Marci at 935-8414 to schedule an appointment.

