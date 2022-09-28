GRANGEVILLE — All Grangeville Elementary Middle School students, kindergarten through eighth grade, are invited to participate in a cheer camp Oct. 3-5, 4 to 5 p.m. Participants will perform at the Oct. 7 Grangeville High School football game. Cost is $30. Check with Mrs. Howe at GEMS by Sept. 29 to register.

