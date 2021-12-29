Grangeville Elementary Middle School students in kindergarten through second grade held their Christmas concert Wednesday, Dec. 15, one day late due to a districtwide closure Dec. 14 due to heavy snow. Instructed by GEMS music teacher Carla Astle, students provided a variety of vocal, rhythm, motion and American Sign Language selections.

