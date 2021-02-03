COTTONWOOD — Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small front-yard book exchanges number more than 100,000 around the world – from Iceland to Tasmania to Norway, and now, Cottonwood, Idaho. A drive-up Little Free Library at Dog Bark Park offers free books on a “take a book – share a book exchange. Books are available for all ages, children through adults.
“We thought this would be a compatible addition to the local library in that our books will be available during daylight hours every day of the week,” said Frances Conklin of Dog Bark Park. The red and grey library is situated at the Business Loop Hwy 95 entrance to Dog Bark Park with ample off-street parking.
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association. Nearly 10 million books are shared annually through Little Free Libraries. To learn more visit LittleFreeLibrary.org where an interactive map of registered little library locations can be accessed.
Dennis Sullivan and Frances Conklin, artists at Dog Bark Park, have been lifelong avid readers and library users.
“We enjoyed creating the little red library box, and although we will be maintaining the library, it doesn’t just belong to us. It belongs to the whole community and visitors to our community. Simply drive up, find an interesting book or magazine and leave a book, either right then or the next time traveling by our location,” the couple said.
Questions or comments about Cottonwood’s drive-up Little Free Library may be directed to Frances or Dennis at 208 962-3647.
