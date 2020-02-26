COTTONWOOD - Idaho County Fair Royalty will present "A Princess Tea Party" Saturday, March 21, at Prairie High School, 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $7 for little princesses ages 4 years through grade six. Those attending must be accompanied by an adult.
RSVP by Thursday, March 12, to Queen Halle at 208-507-2989; Princess Madison at 208-816-8978; or Princess Paige at 208-508-1154.
