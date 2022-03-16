Little Princess Tea photo

Photo of participants at the 2018 Little Princess Tea.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

COTTONWOOD — The Little Royalty Tea Party and Carnival is set for the Cottonwood Community Hall Saturday, March 26, 2-4 p.m.

Princes and princesses ages 4-12 are invited to attend the event. Kids are invited to dress up in suits, dresses or whatever makes them feel like royalty.

Admission is $5 per person. RSVP to Idaho County Fair Queen Chloe at 208-451-3006; princess Riley at 208-507-8791; or princess KayLee at graveskj24@sd244.org.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments