COTTONWOOD — The Little Royalty Tea Party and Carnival is set for the Cottonwood Community Hall Saturday, March 26, 2-4 p.m.
Princes and princesses ages 4-12 are invited to attend the event. Kids are invited to dress up in suits, dresses or whatever makes them feel like royalty.
Admission is $5 per person. RSVP to Idaho County Fair Queen Chloe at 208-451-3006; princess Riley at 208-507-8791; or princess KayLee at graveskj24@sd244.org.
