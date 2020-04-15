Thinking of participating in a body detox or cleanse? Forget the latest fad diets or “all juice” myths that come across your social media…turn to your body’s natural filter: the liver.
Your liver is your body’s natural cleanser, filtering out all manner of substances, such as alcohol, pesticides, and medications. In addition to what you might put into your body for your liver to deal with, other factors such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol can add to the environmental stressors on your liver.
Not to worry…there are a few dietary and lifestyle changes you can make to assist your natural filter and improve your liver’s overall function!
Increase your consumption of cruciferous veggies! This vegetable group consists of cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cabbage, and broccoli to name a few. These vegetables are all great sources of antioxidants which can boost levels of enzymes required for the liver to eliminate environmental contaminants.
Attempt to swap whole grains for refined ones…try to clear out all the “white” foods in your cupboards. Whole grains’ naturally occurring phytochemicals appear to help the body clear out harmful liver fat. Avoid added sugars, white flours, white pastas, white breads, and switch to whole grain oats, breads, pastas, and flour. Look at the ingredient list on food packages and make sure that the word “whole” is listed within the first three ingredients when choosing your whole grain products.
Drinking your coffee IS actually good for you! The polyphenols in coffee appear to have both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that can help reduce liver fat. Too much fat in your liver drives inflammation which can impact liver function and potentially lead the way to some serious diseases. If coffee has too much caffeine for you…no worries decaf coffee appears to have similar benefits.
Move…move…move! Even though the liver is not a muscle, participating in regular physical activity helps reduce body inflammation and liver fat. Another plus? Physical activity also improves the way our body handles insulin and blood sugar. The CDC Physical Activity Guidelines recommend participating in a minimum of 60 minutes of moderate activity every day for positive physiological effects.
- Kirstin Jensen, BSPE, MAED, University of Idaho Extension, Idaho County
