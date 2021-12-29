The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene offered a Living Christmas Nativity for church members and the public on Saturday, Dec. 11. Despite high winds and snow, many people made their way through the Christmas story in live action and words. A variety of gifts were provided, as well as breakfast.
