Barn dance photo

Photo from an October 2022 barn dance. April 29 is International Dance Day.

 Free Press archives / Amelia Oswold

“When proud-pied April, dressed in all his trim, Hath put a spirit of youth in everything,…” ­­— William Shakespeare, Sonnet 98

Did you know one of the things April is known for is National Poetry Month? So, I could think of no better way to celebrate than with a quote from one of the most well-known poets. April is also considered Global Astronomy Month, International Guitar Month, National Frog Month and National Humor Month, among other things.

