“When proud-pied April, dressed in all his trim, Hath put a spirit of youth in everything,…” — William Shakespeare, Sonnet 98
Did you know one of the things April is known for is National Poetry Month? So, I could think of no better way to celebrate than with a quote from one of the most well-known poets. April is also considered Global Astronomy Month, International Guitar Month, National Frog Month and National Humor Month, among other things.
I decided to do something different in this column issue and highlight some interesting or lesser-known holidays/awareness times in April. It could give you some fun things to do, or issues and/or events to learn more about. [Writer’s note: as this article usually comes out the second or third week of the month, I’m only listing later in the month or all month dates to note. As we are nearing May, I have also included a few interesting May days.]
Interesting April dates: April 20 is Volunteer Recognition Day. Thank a volunteer for what he or she does. Earth Day, as well as National JellyBean Day, is on April 22. Plant trees, clean up trash, then maybe buy a bag of jellybeans. April 29 is International Dance Day. Celebrate by rocking out to a new hit or sway gracefully to a classical piece.
The third week of April is Organize Your Files Week. Well, now you don’t have an excuse to get your papers and old mail a tad more organized. April spring cleaning sounds like a good idea.
The fourth week of April is National Karaoke Week. Fun fact: the word karaoke is of Japanese origin and means “empty” and “orchestra.” Sing your heart out to a favorite song, have a karaoke party with friends or maybe listen to your favorite tunes more often this week.
While April has many interesting and fun days, it also highlights serious matters, such as also being known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Stress Awareness Month. Both serve to bring awareness of these issues and to promote prevention.
Some items to take note of for May: a few of the things the month of May is known for is being National Bike Month, Foster Care Month and National Photograph Month, among many others. May 3 is Bike to School Day (Idaho weather permitting). May 4 is National Day of Prayer, as well as Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you). May 8 is Iris Day, to celebrate these beautiful flowers. May 11 is Twilight Zone Day; maybe celebrate with an eerie or interesting episode of the old TV series. The first week in May is Be Kind to Animals Week; the second week is National Police Week.
So, whether you choose to celebrate or remember a date(s), get behind a cause, or perhaps both, have a good April! May April’s ‘spirit of youth’ be with you, and may you walk with a spring in your step as fairer skies and warmer weather come closer.
— When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
