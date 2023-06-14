June facts: June is named after the Roman goddess Juno, who is associated with family, marriage and the home. The month is also considered Great Outdoors Month, as well as PTSD Awareness Month, among other things. Don’t forget, Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, and the Summer Solstice (First Day of Summer) is Wednesday, June 21.
June sees an increase in outdoor activity in the area. The weather is nicer for gardening, camping and hiking. The farmers’ markets are in full swing, 4-H’ers are busy with their projects and people are looking forward to and preparing for Border Days/4th of July festivities. Summer Reading activities are a go at local libraries and many children are taking swimming lessons.
Being outdoors often, particularly when the sun is out, is good for a person’s physical and mental well-being. Following are some of the benefits of getting off the couch, away from electronic devices and spending time in nature:
The sun gives us more vitamin D, which helps support the body’s immune system and strengthen bones. The sunlight also helps with serotonin, which makes people feel more positive. Exposure to sunlight may also help improve sleep at night as it has an influence on melatonin. (Make sure to apply some sunscreen before spending extended periods of time in the sunlight to protect against sunburns and an increased risk of skin cancer; I was sunburned earlier this year after being in the sun for only a couple of hours without sunscreen).
Various studies have shown that spending time outside, particularly in green spaces (such as gardens, parks, forests, grassy areas), can reduce stress and lower the risk of depression. I remember reading that a 10-minute walk can help lessen feelings of despondency or stress, and I have found that going for walks usually makes me feel a bit better, whether I was having a bad day or not.
Being out of doors also encourages more physical activity and exercise, which is good for fitness and health. Swimming, walking and bicycling are some popular things to do as regular activities during the warmer weather. Gardening, going on mountain treks and camping are good activities, as well. Taking the kids or grandkids to run around and play in the parks is good for you and them. You can join them by pushing the swing, participating in games, having a few rounds of frisbee and bringing a picnic.
In short, take advantage of the fun and benefits summer days offer. If you have more free time, use it to do things you enjoy but did not have as much time to devote to during the busier times. Use the nicer weather to help improve your well-being, and perhaps give your home some needed maintenance. Enjoy the sunny moments alone but don’t forget to spend time with loved ones and build memories, which are precious and irreplaceable.
“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” – Gandalf, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ by J.R.R. Tolkien
- When not occupied with reading, Hannah Rauzi is busy being the web editor for the Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress.
