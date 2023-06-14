4-wheeling above Fish Creek photo

A family 4-wheeling above Fish Creek, near Grangeville.

 Free Press archives / David Rauzi

June facts: June is named after the Roman goddess Juno, who is associated with family, marriage and the home. The month is also considered Great Outdoors Month, as well as PTSD Awareness Month, among other things. Don’t forget, Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, and the Summer Solstice (First Day of Summer) is Wednesday, June 21.

June sees an increase in outdoor activity in the area. The weather is nicer for gardening, camping and hiking. The farmers’ markets are in full swing, 4-H’ers are busy with their projects and people are looking forward to and preparing for Border Days/4th of July festivities. Summer Reading activities are a go at local libraries and many children are taking swimming lessons.

