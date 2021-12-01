GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, will host its Living Nativity and breakfast Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to noon. All are invited. The church will also host a Christmas Eve service Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. All are invited.

