GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will be host to a Living Nativity Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 to 11 a.m., at the church, 511 W. N. 2nd Street, Grangeville. This will be in place of Breakfast with Santa. Walk through the Bible to the Live Nativity! Take-out breakfast provided. Due to Covid restrictions, the church is asking people to pull up in front of the church and an attendant will meet them at their car. A number will be given and asked when it is their turn.
The church will also offer a Christmas Eve Candlelight service Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.