The American Red Cross will have several local blood donation opportunities in March, including the following:
Riggins will host drives at Salmon Rapids Lodge, 1010 Main Street, March 30, 2-7 p.m., and March 31, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kamiah’s The Life Center, 4432 U.S. Highway 12, MP 69.5, will be host to a drive March 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment, log onto www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
