COTTONWOOD — Prairie Community Library will host a presentation and book signing by Idaho County Author Sue Tidwell of Cottonwood. She will discuss her book “Cries of the Savanna.” This is set for Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., in Cottonwood Community Center, 507 King St. (Note the date change from May 16 to 18).
Tidwell writes, “While traveling to Africa had been a dream of mine since childhood, I never imagined sleeping in a primitive encampment where my slumber was cut short by wild creatures conducting their nightly shenanigans. Tromping through terrain riddled with deadly snakes was certainly not on my bucket list, and I definitely didn’t fancy the idea of being a sidekick on a hunting safari.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.