"Cries of the Savannah” book photo

"Cries of the Savannah” by Cottonwood resident Sue Tidwell.

COTTONWOOD — Prairie Community Library will host a presentation and book signing by Idaho County Author Sue Tidwell of Cottonwood. She will discuss her book “Cries of the Savanna.” This is set for Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., in Cottonwood Community Center, 507 King St. (Note the date change from May 16 to 18).

Tidwell writes, “While traveling to Africa had been a dream of mine since childhood, I never imagined sleeping in a primitive encampment where my slumber was cut short by wild creatures conducting their nightly shenanigans. Tromping through terrain riddled with deadly snakes was certainly not on my bucket list, and I definitely didn’t fancy the idea of being a sidekick on a hunting safari.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments