GRANGEVILLE — Local authors Sue Tidwell and John Sangster will meet the public Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m., at The Trails Resturant, 101 East Main Street, Grangeville. This is sponsored by the Friends of the Centennial Library (FoCL).

Tidwell is a resident of Cottonwood and an award-winning author of Cries of the Savanna, which was written after she accompanied her husband on a three-week big game safari in Tanzania, Africa. In the book, she recounts her experiences (both good and bad) as she accompanied her husband on the hunts. Readers learn the importance safaris are to the country and people of Africa, and also how conservation is being used to protect the wilds of Africa.

